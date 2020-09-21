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Something's Happened to the Plumbing of the World - Weird Fire Remix
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762 views • September 21, 2020
Politicians with their shifty code language. yeah they know something's going on. Bare exposed wood structure with no plumbing is untouched, but metal clad house next door turns to ash. Guard rail bolts and holes all rusted, steel rims rusted on ground contact. Nothing can stop these weird fires and their random destruction patterns.
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Song: I have the notion that my couch is a gate to another dimension 1-3 pt 3 (Original Mix)
Artist: elconEstharoe
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[Merlin] Label Worx (on behalf of jynnji)
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Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song: I have the notion that my couch is a gate to another dimension 1-3 pt 3 (Original Mix)
Artist: elconEstharoe
Licensed to YouTube by
[Merlin] Label Worx (on behalf of jynnji)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mental Boost
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2lLdzoI_jMnkeON-S4nAww
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