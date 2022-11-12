HOW WILL THE WORLD END?

Covid-19, racial tension, increased government surveillance of citizens...you're probably thinking that we're witnessing the end of the world, aren't you? In a way, you'd be right, even though we understand from Bible prophecy that there is more yet to come before the Great Tribulation begins. But what we see happening should still be a wake up call to our need to get right with God, BEFORE things really kick off. So, what are you doing? Follow along with this video to see where the world is heading, and then make a decision to embrace the system, or embrace the Solution.

