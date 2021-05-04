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Beyond Bravo-7 (clip 4)
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12 views • May 04, 2021
BEYOND Bravo-7 is an excellent documentary. It starts a little slowly but outlines many aspects underlying the current state of affairs in our world. It's been out for over a year now and I've only found it recently but it's well worth watching. Particularly if you are new to truther thinking and want to learn things others are trying to hide.
Kalergi Plan Agenda information, by Cymru Sofren
https://themillenniumreport.com/2018/01/kalergi-plan-the-covert-scheme-to-destroy-europe-from-within/
Firefighters for 9-11 Truth: Beyond Bravo-7 (aprox' 2hours 45mins)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hAbCnmkOmKjR/
Kalergi Plan Agenda information, by Cymru Sofren
https://themillenniumreport.com/2018/01/kalergi-plan-the-covert-scheme-to-destroy-europe-from-within/
Firefighters for 9-11 Truth: Beyond Bravo-7 (aprox' 2hours 45mins)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hAbCnmkOmKjR/
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