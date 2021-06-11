Peripheral Distant Haze (Official Music Video)

Peripheral – by Distant Haze



Can you smell the sulfur in the air?

Do you feel the flames at your feet?

Did you notice that your shadow follows you?

Throw off those chains that are binding you



You see a shadowy figure

Out of the corner of your eye

Shift your gaze

And it is gone from sight



Well, you could laugh and pretend it isn’t there

But just know that will not get you anywhere

And now what is that that’s crouching at your door

It’s something that you’d be wise not to ignore





This time by fire



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