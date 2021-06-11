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Peripheral Distant Haze (Official Music Video)
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10 views • June 11, 2021
Peripheral – by Distant Haze
Can you smell the sulfur in the air?
Do you feel the flames at your feet?
Did you notice that your shadow follows you?
Throw off those chains that are binding you
You see a shadowy figure
Out of the corner of your eye
Shift your gaze
And it is gone from sight
Well, you could laugh and pretend it isn’t there
But just know that will not get you anywhere
And now what is that that’s crouching at your door
It’s something that you’d be wise not to ignore
This time by fire
Purchase this song on:
itunes, apple music, amazon music, spotify, band camp, distrokid
&
www.DistantHaze.net (Best Deal)
Can you smell the sulfur in the air?
Do you feel the flames at your feet?
Did you notice that your shadow follows you?
Throw off those chains that are binding you
You see a shadowy figure
Out of the corner of your eye
Shift your gaze
And it is gone from sight
Well, you could laugh and pretend it isn’t there
But just know that will not get you anywhere
And now what is that that’s crouching at your door
It’s something that you’d be wise not to ignore
This time by fire
Purchase this song on:
itunes, apple music, amazon music, spotify, band camp, distrokid
&
www.DistantHaze.net (Best Deal)
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