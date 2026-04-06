Netanyahu now calls it the "American war against Iran" while claiming Israel is just an ally.

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Absolute manipulation exposed. Former CIA officer John Kiriakou reveals how Benjamin Netanyahu is openly changing the narrative on live TV. He now calls it the "American war against Iran" while claiming Israel is just an ally.
Jews in backstabbing shock! In other news the sky is blue.
Source @Real World News
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