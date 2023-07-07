"Lancet" destroyed another M777 howitzer in the Zaporozhye region.
After being struck by the drone, a fire broke out at the Ukrainian firing position.
Best comment found with this video:
Ukraine received 250 total M777 , 100 are confirmed Lancet kills with video there are many not on video and 25% of M777s are inoperable due to mechanical failures. Do the math and you realize US Howitzers are about to go extinct in Ukraine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.