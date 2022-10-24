THE RISE & FALL OF GADDAFI

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Colonel Gaddafi, a man of many visions, had dreamed of seeing an abundance of fresh water in Libya, and wanted to make his home country stand as a proud and free nation.
The Great Man-Made River of Gaddafi: What Happened To It?
https://anonhq.com/investigative-great-man-made-river-gaddafi-happened/
This is why Gaddafi is Dead
http://abkinews.blogspot.com/2016/01/this-is-why-gaddafi-is-dead-libya.html
Why They Killed Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi
http://themillenniumreport.com/2016/03/why-they-killed-libyas-muammar-gaddafi/
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