I've got an army of My own dream 8-9-23@ 3:38am & 10:27am

A dream from my lovely Jesus about my calling and His Army of Light, the 144,000.
Matthew 13:15-17
15 For this people's heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them.
16 But blessed are your eyes, for they see: and your ears, for they hear.
17 For verily I say unto you, That many prophets and righteous men have desired to see those things which ye see, and have not seen them; and to hear those things which ye hear, and have not heard them.
Matthew 11:15
He that hath ears to hear, let him hear.
