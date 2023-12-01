Grandfather Jon -- Intro Philosophy

Humans tend to expend an extended amount of time and energy restricting, even undermining, our individual and collective progress, mostly unconsciously. Collective beliefs, the "normalcy bias", propaganda and distraction keep people less conscious.
The top psychopaths have worked themselves into positions of power and colluded with others to gain more power by weakening and deluding the rest of us.
This evil must be exposed more and more, and people of good heart must urgently combine awareness and creative effort to block the global operation to control us all.
~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/– holistic learning modules:
health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy
~ program archives, notes, resources – https://awaremore.com/Programs
~ natural health items – https://reallywell.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.