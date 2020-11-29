WE HAVE IT ALL 🇺🇸 Make the deal MOTHERF***ERS, OR YOU ARE GOING TO DIE💀

The Pennsylvania legislature went on vacation, claiming they don't have time to handle the election fraud issue so NOTHING WILL BE DONE. A HUGE back stab!



WE HAVE IT ALL. Make the deal mother F***ER, OR YOU ARE GOING TO DIE.



This is by far the the most important video ever done. Spend an hour and watch it.



In the video: General Flynn and General Mcinerney are interviewed. Flynn confirms quite a bit, but Mcinerney blows it all open. And The Kraken is the 305th Military Intelligence division. Confirmed by Mcinerney: China, Russia, and Iran were involved in the steal. The CIA is operating as an enemy and was running a server farm in Frankfurt which did get raided by special forces. The CIA killed five special forces. The election was rigged wholesale. This is a coup. And they are doing everything they can to stop this by the 14th of December, because if they do not, it is "going to get very dirty".



If you are bandwidth limited you can drop it down to 180P and basically just use the bandwidth of the audio. THIS IS A MUST LISTEN.



VERY IMPORTANT: Generals do not blow B.S. - this is as legit as it gets, and they have identified the MSM and big tech as enemies of the United States. They are doing everything they can to stop the steal "before it has to get ugly".