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S&W 642 Airweight Revolver
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64 views • December 08, 2019
S&W 642
My distances were modest. I believe that the distances were further than I said in the video. But you all be the judge. I have heard it is difficult to shoot the SW Air-weight revolvers.
My distances were modest. I believe that the distances were further than I said in the video. But you all be the judge. I have heard it is difficult to shoot the SW Air-weight revolvers.
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