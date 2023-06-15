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God and the Man in the Garden of God (Pastor Charles Lawson) Wednesday Jun 14 2023





To Answer the Question, Where Does Your Soul Come From? And, How Do Men and Women Relate to God? We Wade into Many Varied Topics Such as the Man Being Made in the Image of God; Woman Being Made from the Man and Not Herself Directly from the Earth; the Seed of Jesus Christ; the Notion of Total Depravity; Original Sin; Christ Jesus' Incarnation.... And Must Conclude That You Are What You Are for Your Own Choices. Your Soul Is in the Balance. Will Not the Judge of the Whole Earth Do Right?





Pastor Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org





Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/





Contact:

Pastor Charles Lawson

Temple Baptist Church

email: [email protected]

Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org





This is the Good News of the Gospel.





The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version





1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;





2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.





3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;





4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:





The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version





9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.





10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.