‘You’re full of sh*t!’: Journalist Andrew Meyer goes toe-to-toe with Malcolm Nance over who armed ISIS

Warning: the audio isn't G-rated, but it's hard not to laugh.

Adding:

Hackers breach Israeli Signal clone app — used by Mike Waltz — exposing unencrypted chats on crypto and CBP

Waltz’s messages were reportedly not specifically compromised.

Hackers BROKE INTO Signal-like app used by Trump’s ex-national security adviser

TeleMessage's backend infrastructure and some of its users' messages were compromised following the hack, according to the Media 404 tech website.

Then-National Security Advisor Mike Waltz was photographed using TeleMessage during last Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Shortly after, Trump announced the dismissal of Waltz, the main figure in the scandal with the leak of classified information through the Signal messenger.

On March 24, Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg said he was accidentally added by Waltz to a private Signal chat about planned strikes on the Houthis, which included top officials like Defense Secretary Hegseth, Secretary of State Rubio, and Vice President Vance.

Adding:

Israel to expand ground operation in Gaza after Trump's Middle East trip

Israel's Security Cabinet has unanimously approved such plans by the IDF, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing sources.

Trump completes his trip to the Middle East in two weeks, and until then, efforts to achieve a truce will continue, the journalist said on X.

Earlier, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported that the IDF were preparing to mobilize tens of thousands of reservists in the next two days in order to expand the ground operation in Gaza.