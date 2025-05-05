BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

‘You’re full of sh*t!’: Journalist Andrew Meyer goes toe-to-toe with Malcolm Nance over who armed ISIS
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1262 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 6 days ago

‘You’re full of sh*t!’: Journalist Andrew Meyer goes toe-to-toe with Malcolm Nance over who armed ISIS

Warning: the audio isn't G-rated, but it's hard not to laugh.

Adding: 

Hackers breach Israeli Signal clone app — used by Mike Waltz — exposing unencrypted chats on crypto and CBP

Waltz’s messages were reportedly not specifically compromised.

Hackers BROKE INTO Signal-like app used by Trump’s ex-national security adviser

TeleMessage's backend infrastructure and some of its users' messages were compromised following the hack, according to the Media 404 tech website.

Then-National Security Advisor Mike Waltz was photographed using TeleMessage during last Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Shortly after, Trump announced the dismissal of Waltz, the main figure in the scandal with the leak of classified information through the Signal messenger.

On March 24, Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg said he was accidentally added by Waltz to a private Signal chat about planned strikes on the Houthis, which included top officials like Defense Secretary Hegseth, Secretary of State Rubio, and Vice President Vance.

Adding: 

Israel to expand ground operation in Gaza after Trump's Middle East trip

Israel's Security Cabinet has unanimously approved such plans by the IDF, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing sources.

Trump completes his trip to the Middle East in two weeks, and until then, efforts to achieve a truce will continue, the journalist said on X.

Earlier, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported that the IDF were preparing to mobilize tens of thousands of reservists in the next two days in order to expand the ground operation in Gaza.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy