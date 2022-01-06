How the WHO Launched a Global Campaign to Monitor Information, Under the Banner of an "Infodemic"

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The biggest part of this announcement, wasn’t this whole “infodemic.” A lot of people got stuck on that point, then didn’t read further into how the WHO was responding to this term they coined.
Crossroads host Joshua Philipp explains this campaign, how it developed, and analyzes how it's now being used.
#WorldHealthOrganization #COVID19 #Virus
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❗Watch the full live Q&A on Crossroads Highlights👉https://youtu.be/gGgiY_QU73s