© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AMERICA - the world is watching!
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • February 15, 2021
See full post/description at: https://danhappel.com/america-the-world-is-watching
Guest: Terry D. Turchie - was the first Deputy Assistant Director of the Counter-terrorism Division of the FBI, between March 2000 and May 1, 2001. His leadership was the driving force behind the capture of two of the most elusive and solitary domestic terrorists in U.S. history... Latest book: "In Their Own Words, the Democratic Party's Push Towards a Communist America"
Communist China has step by step, taken over our manufacturing sector, stolen our technology, purchased our media, supplanted communism into our universities, is purchasing our land and infrastructure with our own self imposed debt, and now ideologically owns much of Congress and the Executive Branch.
Very few Americans realized how totally this clandestine effort had taken control of our once great republic; until the 2016 Presidential election exposed to all the corrupt and radical mindset of many heretofore hallowed institutions. The all out attacks against patriotic ideals like "America First", free market economics, energy independence, equal opportunity, free speech, American exceptionalism and other core concepts that were immutable truths a generation ago, exposed the criminals that were now in charge of what we have come to know as the Deep State.
Guest: Terry D. Turchie - was the first Deputy Assistant Director of the Counter-terrorism Division of the FBI, between March 2000 and May 1, 2001. His leadership was the driving force behind the capture of two of the most elusive and solitary domestic terrorists in U.S. history... Latest book: "In Their Own Words, the Democratic Party's Push Towards a Communist America"
Communist China has step by step, taken over our manufacturing sector, stolen our technology, purchased our media, supplanted communism into our universities, is purchasing our land and infrastructure with our own self imposed debt, and now ideologically owns much of Congress and the Executive Branch.
Very few Americans realized how totally this clandestine effort had taken control of our once great republic; until the 2016 Presidential election exposed to all the corrupt and radical mindset of many heretofore hallowed institutions. The all out attacks against patriotic ideals like "America First", free market economics, energy independence, equal opportunity, free speech, American exceptionalism and other core concepts that were immutable truths a generation ago, exposed the criminals that were now in charge of what we have come to know as the Deep State.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.