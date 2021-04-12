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Nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar people ask me why I warn the vile selfish human populace
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127 views • April 12, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). I receive messages from all these 33.3% of the earth’s population of nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar people, such as fish and human hybrid mermaids, saying that the human homo-sapiens specie is not worth loving and suffering horrific persecutions for every day, because they are such vile, selfish, vulgar, violent, spiritually blind, inhumane creatures. These people say that they know that I am sick and tired of this wicked End Times human generation, who are just like the humans in Noah’s days who are only concerned about themselves, and every single pastor and Christian abandoned me (except for one brother in Christ) to fight the Illuminati NWO alone. They tell me that they have great respect for my courage and determination, but there is no point or meaning of doing all of this for the dumb human homo-sapiens specie populace. They say that the human specie is a fallen creature from what God had originally created them as, and they only look for scapegoats and they do not stop murdering their fellow humans and hating each other in war. They tell me that the humans worship all these different planets’ nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar presidents and royal families and Hollywood celebrities and popes and singers and feminist leaders and politicians and church pastors and religious leaders, who despise the humans and use them for the lowest works. They point out the fact that billions of adults and children do not have enough to eat every day, but the humans spend trillions of dollars of their tax money on their space fleets and cities on other planets and space station death stars and huge armies on the Mars planet and Ceres planet cities and over 5,000 spaceships in the Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet and underground cities. They tell me that the wicked human specie mock and ignore us real Christians who speak the 100% truth of God, while they claim to be hypocritically concerned for the common good. They say that the humans behave more vile than the beasts of the earth. They tell me that the human psyche and mentality is considered a disease in the universe. They also point out to me that the humans don’t care about children dying in the factories so that they can put on better clothes, so they will surely not care about us real Christians getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons every day, in order to preach sermons to them every day, or warn them of God’s impending judgment just as in Noah’s days. They ask me the question, “Isn’t it the feminist humans who love Hillary Clinton so much when she armed the CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorists and made the lives of millions of women in the Middle East a living hell?” They tell me, “With all due respect, this is getting ridiculous; you know full well that they won’t listen to you, and you’re sick of it aren’t you? Maybe it’s time to leave humanity alone. They want to be with their gods and their ideologies and their religions. Why not leave them in the hands of their heroes. Likewise, I am tired of having to pretend to be a human and walk the earth when I and millions of others would rather be in our star forms since, you see, star creatures are especially concerned with the welfare of their fellow man. However, not that I don’t think modern humanity is worse than other generations—just more hypocritical. They don’t kill themselves like in the medieval times, but they just send the invoked demon spirits against the real Christians to try to silence and kill them. You are a being of empathy and nobleness like Christ, so you can understand that it does disgust me to be in this human form.”
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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