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COVID-19 SHOCKING INFO - LIVE ON YOUTUBE APRIL 8TH 5:30 pm EST! w/ Maryam Henein, Journalist 25+ Yrs
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54 views • April 07, 2020
https://youtu.be/mYL_BWHikb4
**YOU CAN COME ASK QUESTIONS LIVE**
Maryam Henein has more than 25 years of experience working as an investigative journalist, Functlonal Medicin3 Consultant, a documentary and television producer and professional researcher. Her credits include producing documentaries for the BBC, Discovery, Robert Greenwald and Morgan Spurlock. As a journalist she has written for publications such as The Los Angeles Times, Science & Spirit Magazine, and The Cairo Times. The former Montrealer gained notoriety by breaking a story about Dodi Fayed’s imposter, who duped hundreds across North America and set a precedent in Canadian legal history.Working in front of the camera, Maryam co-wrote and hosted a program for TLC about the Ark of the Covenant. Following a near death experience several years ago, Maryam delved into the sci3nce of nutrition and alt3rnative ways of healing. She also became more conscious about the environment and went on to produce a piece on the Exxon Valdez Oil spill for Robert Greenwald and The Sierra Club. She has worked developing numerous documentaries on topics ranging from Creationism to Family Annihilators. She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of HoneyColony, an online health & wellness magazine & marketplace. Author Of Bees & Men. She is dedicated to reestablishing freedom of speech in a current atmosphere of disinf0rmation and cens0rship. Recently, she's become obsessed with uncovering the sick ties between blg ph4rma and blg t3ch, standing for freedom of spe3ch and truth. Follow her on Twitter: @maryamhenein
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One Of The Only Supplem3nt Brands To Trust, Recommended By Dr. Derek Rodger, ND (90 Ess3ntial Nutri3nts Needed Everyday For Life + Other Specialized Pr0ducts) http://gthealth.youngevity.com/
Support Directly (The mission/message, help me make a living, helping other’s living):
PAYPAL- http://paypal.me/natureistheanswer
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#coronavirus #treatment #prevention #virus #coronavirusnews #sciencexperiments #experimentation #science #bioweapon #bioweapons #monkeys #bats #china #wuhan #wuhanchina #infection #widespread #disease #superbugs #shocking #healthnews #news #coronaviruspodcast #covid
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Tags: nita, nature is the answer, health, technology, media, news, latest, breakthrough, groundbreaking, obesity, weight loss, cardiovascular, disease, heart, worst, best, better, proven, approved, trends, trending, top, fun facts, dying, drug, risk, prevention, superbugs, common, surprising, shocking, bacteria, infection, widespread, disease, bioweapon, hazard, labs, science experimentation, corona virus, coronavirus, wuhan, monkeys, bats, china, infection, widespread, disease, shocking, ebola, zika, bird flu, avian flu, stage, communism, simulation, rockefeller, bill gates, vaccine, agenda, treat, treatment, inevitable, collapse, agenda, crossroads, confusion
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
**YOU CAN COME ASK QUESTIONS LIVE**
Maryam Henein has more than 25 years of experience working as an investigative journalist, Functlonal Medicin3 Consultant, a documentary and television producer and professional researcher. Her credits include producing documentaries for the BBC, Discovery, Robert Greenwald and Morgan Spurlock. As a journalist she has written for publications such as The Los Angeles Times, Science & Spirit Magazine, and The Cairo Times. The former Montrealer gained notoriety by breaking a story about Dodi Fayed’s imposter, who duped hundreds across North America and set a precedent in Canadian legal history.Working in front of the camera, Maryam co-wrote and hosted a program for TLC about the Ark of the Covenant. Following a near death experience several years ago, Maryam delved into the sci3nce of nutrition and alt3rnative ways of healing. She also became more conscious about the environment and went on to produce a piece on the Exxon Valdez Oil spill for Robert Greenwald and The Sierra Club. She has worked developing numerous documentaries on topics ranging from Creationism to Family Annihilators. She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of HoneyColony, an online health & wellness magazine & marketplace. Author Of Bees & Men. She is dedicated to reestablishing freedom of speech in a current atmosphere of disinf0rmation and cens0rship. Recently, she's become obsessed with uncovering the sick ties between blg ph4rma and blg t3ch, standing for freedom of spe3ch and truth. Follow her on Twitter: @maryamhenein
*****************Like, Share, Ask Questions!*************
-
Support The Channel?:
The World’s Cleanest Superfo0ds And Pr0ducts (Heavy M3tal Tested, USA Made, Nutri3nt Dense) http://bit.ly/2njS6XI
One Of The Only Supplem3nt Brands To Trust, Recommended By Dr. Derek Rodger, ND (90 Ess3ntial Nutri3nts Needed Everyday For Life + Other Specialized Pr0ducts) http://gthealth.youngevity.com/
Support Directly (The mission/message, help me make a living, helping other’s living):
PAYPAL- http://paypal.me/natureistheanswer
-
#coronavirus #treatment #prevention #virus #coronavirusnews #sciencexperiments #experimentation #science #bioweapon #bioweapons #monkeys #bats #china #wuhan #wuhanchina #infection #widespread #disease #superbugs #shocking #healthnews #news #coronaviruspodcast #covid
-
Tags: nita, nature is the answer, health, technology, media, news, latest, breakthrough, groundbreaking, obesity, weight loss, cardiovascular, disease, heart, worst, best, better, proven, approved, trends, trending, top, fun facts, dying, drug, risk, prevention, superbugs, common, surprising, shocking, bacteria, infection, widespread, disease, bioweapon, hazard, labs, science experimentation, corona virus, coronavirus, wuhan, monkeys, bats, china, infection, widespread, disease, shocking, ebola, zika, bird flu, avian flu, stage, communism, simulation, rockefeller, bill gates, vaccine, agenda, treat, treatment, inevitable, collapse, agenda, crossroads, confusion
-
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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