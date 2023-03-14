The Intelligence of Herbs - Secret #4 to Become a Healer

A holistic healer wouldn’t really be holistic if they didn’t use the power of herbalism. This is secret #4 in my “8 Secrets to Become a Holistic Healer”. Herbs are so intelligent. Now why do I say that? Because you don’t have to know exactly what’s wrong with you in order to use herbalism. You just have to know how the herb works. Let’s take one of my most famous herbal formulas, my herbal calcium tea formula. I got it from one of the top herbalists in our generation, with my own minor modifications. This amazing herbal tea formula is the reason I have been able to avoid dentists for over 10 years. I used to constantly have cavities to be filled every time I visited the dentist. I also had constant bleeding gums - almost daily. And they didn’t just bleed when I flossed, they started bleeding randomly throughout the day, especially at night but also throughout the day. Until I started drinking this amazing formula. No more cavities, bleeding gums, or dentists, for over 10 years. I’m not done. This intelligent herbal formula also got rid of my debilitating sciatica back pain that I had been suffering from for almost 6 years, starting after my first pregnancy. It was so bad that I saw physical therapists, chiropractors, and even naturopaths, all with no help. The Herbal Calcium TEA, however got rid of it in about 30 days. I share this formula with others and the testimonies are amazing. It’s helped my students with cavities, constant bloody noses, heart palpitations, back pain, arthritis, other aches and pains around the body… Basically it’s good for your bones and muscles. Your blood vessels are made of muscle tissue. If the problem involves bones or muscles, the tea usually helps. I have doctors and even dentists who ask me for this formula. It’s simply amazing, natural, and non-toxic, especially when compared to the dangerous side effects of pills from your local medical doctor. There are other herbs, for example, that are good the female reproductive system. So whether the problem is infertility, painful or irregular menstruation, or low libido, the same formula will help. There are also herbs that are good for specific organs such as your kidney, liver, etc. The exact diagnosis isn’t always necessary, just a general knowledge of what part of your body needs support. Herbs are intelligent, because they come from an Intelligent Designer. At Arukah.com , our students study both modern herbalism, without neglecting traditional ancient herbal wisdom. And of course, they study from the TOP herbalists of our day. This, plus the study of 1) holistic health foundations and toxins, and 2) diet and orthomolecular nutrition, is something that no other holistic school does to my knowledge. Let me know if I’m wrong, but I doubt it. This powerful combination is what makes Arukah.com, and why we’re positioned to become one of the leading schools for holistic health and healing in the world. Ready to Study How to Become a Certified Holistic Healer with Arukah.com ? Watch our virtual open house videos and apply for certification at: www.arukah.com ​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind, body, and spirit. May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing. ShalomShow less



