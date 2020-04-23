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2020: What to Expect? The Current World Picture
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13 views • April 23, 2020
China's cruel system has successfully managed to silence, torture, and even execute it's own people. Now China's cruel system, is being introduced to other countries. At the same time world developments in economics and technology are providing exactly what is needed to make China's cruel system even more powerful. This video will give you the current world picture, and what to expect from 2020.
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