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Love is like a butterfly!
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20 views • May 17, 2021
Do you feel like you fall short of God's will for your life? As soon as you progress in understanding the Kingdom of Heaven you start to lose it...
This can seem depressing... but...
This video helps us to see the ups and downs we face in our spiritual walk in a new light.
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
This can seem depressing... but...
This video helps us to see the ups and downs we face in our spiritual walk in a new light.
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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