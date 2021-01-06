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Stop Watching Propaganda - #PropagandaWatch, JAMES CORBETT
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115 views • January 06, 2021
Stop Watching Propaganda - #PropagandaWatch, JAMES CORBETT
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
QUOTE ,, Propaganda does not deceive people; it merely helps them to deceive themselves. Eric Hoffer
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
QUOTE ,, Propaganda does not deceive people; it merely helps them to deceive themselves. Eric Hoffer
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