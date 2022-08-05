Conspiracy Theorist

Matthew 24:9 KJV

“Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake.”





Sorry but we are not going to heaven looking like heroes but criminals. Did they not release a murderer and wanted Jesus killed? well it is Jesus who lives in us and the servant is not greater than his master. Come out of these Churches that are uniting you in fear with the world.





Taking a sabbatical leave from doing in person videos. God's willing I'll be back. Keep the faith in Jesus and let the joy of knowing Christ strengthen you.

