DOES JEHOVAH RAPHA PERMIT SICKNESS & DISEASE 2? Job 1:21; Colossians 1:12-14; 1; Romans 6:1-11; 8:32; John 3:16; 20250730

Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA

He, JEHOVAH RAPHA, the LORD JEHOVAH, our Healer, paid the ransom, that we should be delivered from the hands of Satan, and it was with the intention that we would never come under his control again, or suffer at his hands in the least way. Rather, His sole aim would be to promote our highest good, spiritually, and in every other way. This is the true picture of the drastic efforts God made to ransom us from the hands of our enemy, the Devil, so we would be brought fully under His control.

You will thank the Father who has entitled you to share the lot of God’s people in the realm of light. He has rescued us from dominion of darkness, and has transferred us into the realm of His dear Son, by whom we have been ransomed from captivity, through having our sins forgiven. Colossians 1:12-14 (Goodspeed’s Translation).

In the face of this, then the idea that God permits sicknesses, troubles, and calamities to come our way, supposedly for our spiritual good, could not possibly be true. In reality, it is far from the real truth, and those who hold such ideas, are in a dangerous position spiritually, and are playing right into the hands of Satan, for he is still trying to keep their minds poisoned against the truth of God’s true character.

The church of the Opposition is very strong in their belief and teaching that God permits sicknesses and troubles to come upon His people, as a means of chastisement. They contend that all the teaching in the New Testament concerning chastisement and discipline has to do solely with sicknesses, troubles, and sorrows that God permits, supposedly for our spiritual good. They use Hebrews 12:1-13, as the basis for this belief. But this passage has nothing to do with sicknesses, troubles, and calamities, which are all around us in the world today, but pertains solely to tribulations and persecutions we endure for the sake of the Gospel.

For instance, in the light of Hebrews 12:8, it is very dangerous to believe that God permits sicknesses and troubles as a means of chastisement.

But if ye be without chastisement, whereof all are partakers, then are ye bastards, and not sons.

Accepting this theory, it would mean that God did not count us as true sons of His, if we did not have plenty of sicknesses and troubles. This would show that we did not have enough spirituality to merit His dealing with us.

On the other hand, the more He loved us, the more calamity, suffering, and trouble we would have. When these would come rather heavily upon us, we would count that His love for us must be exceptional, for He is dealing with us in a very drastic manner, having a strong determination to straighten us out.

In this way, we would never have the least degree of assurance that we will be protected, for we would not have any future, to which we could look forward, except that of having one trouble, disturbance, and sickness after another, without much breathing space in between.

