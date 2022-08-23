Expert predicts Donald Trump’s ‘MAJOR’ news after FBI raid

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Glenn Beck
August 22, 2022
Aug 22, 2022 President Trump recently teased on Truth Social a ‘major’ announcement ‘pertaining to the Fourth Amendment’ and concerning the FBI’s recent raid of his Mar-a-Lago home. So what could Donald Trump be planning to do next? Journalist John Solomon, author of ‘Fallout,’ gives Glenn his best guess. Plus, Solomon details more information concerning the raid, and he recaps FBI corruption that’s existed for DECADES: ‘This is an agency that has…a very big history of abuses. Time and time and time again.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xipgQIfHU54