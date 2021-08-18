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Bible Scriptures for Protection & Faith- Psalms 1-3
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31 views • August 18, 2021
Powerful Bible Scriptures. Remember, that God Almighty is a present help in trouble, and His word, the scriptures, are our sword that we can use against the evil in this world. May God's protection be upon us, His people. May this video be a blessing to you! Be sure to check out these beautiful Bible Study Picture Books!
Genesis- The Beginning of Creation: https://bit.ly/Genesis-Book
Genesis- The Beginning of Creation (God's Name Version): https://bit.ly/Gods-Name-Version
Génesis- El Comienzo De La Creación (Serie Bíblica- Volúmen 1) - Spanish Version: https://bit.ly/Genesis-Spanish
Song by Adam Vitovský
http://www.AdamVitovsky.com
Genesis- The Beginning of Creation: https://bit.ly/Genesis-Book
Genesis- The Beginning of Creation (God's Name Version): https://bit.ly/Gods-Name-Version
Génesis- El Comienzo De La Creación (Serie Bíblica- Volúmen 1) - Spanish Version: https://bit.ly/Genesis-Spanish
Song by Adam Vitovský
http://www.AdamVitovsky.com
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