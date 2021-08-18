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Bible Scriptures for Protection & Faith- Psalms 1-3
Sword Of The Spirit
Sword Of The Spirit
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31 views • August 18, 2021
Powerful Bible Scriptures. Remember, that God Almighty is a present help in trouble, and His word, the scriptures, are our sword that we can use against the evil in this world. May God's protection be upon us, His people. May this video be a blessing to you! Be sure to check out these beautiful Bible Study Picture Books!

Genesis- The Beginning of Creation: https://bit.ly/Genesis-Book

Genesis- The Beginning of Creation (God's Name Version): https://bit.ly/Gods-Name-Version

Génesis- El Comienzo De La Creación (Serie Bíblica- Volúmen 1) - Spanish Version: https://bit.ly/Genesis-Spanish

Song by Adam Vitovský
http://www.AdamVitovsky.com
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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