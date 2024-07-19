© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The situation on the battlefield continues to change rapidly and not in favor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. War correspondents continue to record the advance of Russian troops along almost the entire combat contact line. For example, on July 18, 2024, war correspondents from both sides announced that Russian troops had made significant progress in the 'Chasiv Yar' area. In particular, the Russian Army took full control of the central and eastern parts of the village of 'Kalinovka'.........................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/