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Syphilization - The Great Pandemic's True Origins
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33 views • March 30, 2022
The Syphilis Enigma: In 1495 a new disease hit Europe. It was deadly, devastating and attacked those who were promiscuous, well-heeled and well-travelled. But what was Syphilis and where had it come from? The traditional view has been that syphilis was part of "the Columbian exchange" – one of the things, along with tobacco and the potato, that the New World gave the Old. Arriving in Spain in the 1490s with Columbus and his crew, this destructive new plague spread quickly across Europe, leaving no country, no city, no royal household untouched. But what if this assumption is wrong?
YouTube Channel Source
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC88lvyJe7aHZmcvzvubDFRg
YouTube Channel Source
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC88lvyJe7aHZmcvzvubDFRg
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