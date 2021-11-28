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Markets Panic Amid New Variant | Alasdair MacLeod
Liberty and Finance
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40 views • November 28, 2021
A new variant of the virus is spooking markets around the globe as countries impose travel restrictions on key nations. Many European countries were already heading into lockdown before the news. Head of Research at Gold Money Alasdair MacLeod says central banks will continue to debauch the currencies and sit on interest rates, which will drive gold prices higher.

Find Alasdair online: http://goldmoney.com

0:00 Intro
1:05 Market drop
10:58 Currency crisis
16:43 Rising interest rates
30:46 Who is buying Treasuries?
33:50 Physical vs paper gold
36:52 Value of gold
42:02 Gold manipulation
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