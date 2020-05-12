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Dr. Mercola Interviews Dr. Judy Mikovitz about Human Retroviruses
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376 views • May 12, 2020
Link Between Human Retroviruses and Chronic Disease- Dr. Mercola Interviews Dr. Mikovits. Natural health expert and Mercola.com founder Dr. Joseph Mercola interviews Judy Mikovits, a virologist, researcher and founding research director of the Whittemore Peterson Institute, on how retroviruses like XMRV may play a causal role in chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and other diseases.
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