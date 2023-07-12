'Yoga' - a Trojan horse filled with slithering serpents be informed

***



Yoga Uncoiled (Original Classic) - At One With The Serpent Spirit

Jeremiah Films

[One slight disclaimer: Producers of video cite and/or quote numerous scripture references taken from Westcott-Hort bible versions. The use of these bible versions can not be endorsed; see: Authorized Version only

Matthew 23:15,33 'Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye compass sea and land to make one proselyte, and when he is made, ye make him twofold more the child of hell than yourselves.. Ye serpents, ye generation of vipers, how can ye escape the damnation of hell?'

