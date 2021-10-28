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Border Mess
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10 views • October 28, 2021
Why Would [Bidan] Deliberately Do This To His Own Country?
* Not just illegal aliens and open borders — but everything Team Biden does.
* They could stop the mass influx of ‘migrants’ at the southern border, but they won’t.
* They’re not just trying to change the country.
* This is Operation Take Down America as well as a pipeline for the cabal’s human/drug trafficking racket.
* Nothing about this is an accident.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 September 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6273789608001
* Not just illegal aliens and open borders — but everything Team Biden does.
* They could stop the mass influx of ‘migrants’ at the southern border, but they won’t.
* They’re not just trying to change the country.
* This is Operation Take Down America as well as a pipeline for the cabal’s human/drug trafficking racket.
* Nothing about this is an accident.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 September 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6273789608001
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