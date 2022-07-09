Sad Night Til Daylight

This song is dedicated to all those who are alone in the night. I have been there, also. There is hope; be sure to put your "hope" where it should be.

Psalm 9:9-10 The LORD also will be a refuge for the oppressed, a refuge in times of trouble. And they that know thy name [Yeshua, Jesus] will put their trust in thee: for thou, LORD, hast not forsaken them that seek thee.

