Sad Night Til Daylight

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This song is dedicated to all those who are alone in the night. I have been there, also. There is hope; be sure to put your "hope" where it should be.
Psalm 9:9-10 The LORD also will be a refuge for the oppressed, a refuge in times of trouble. And they that know thy name [Yeshua, Jesus] will put their trust in thee: for thou, LORD, hast not forsaken them that seek thee.