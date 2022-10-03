Healthcare workers call for a pause to vaccine rollout to healthy children (mirrored)

Mirrored from Youtube channel GBNews at:-
PLEASE REFER TO YOUTUBE PAGE FOR UNTRUNCATED LINKS.
'Our new incoming Government and Health Secretary have a wonderful opportunity to stop the damage from continuing to rollercoaster on.'
Professor Angus Dalgleish explains why he believes the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to healthy children should be paused.
Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 515, Freeview 236, YouView 236
Listen on DAB+ Radio
Download the GB News App to watch live wherever you are, catch up with all our shows and get the latest news from the GBN family. https://www.gbnews.uk/freegbapp
Don't forget to follow us on social media too!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GBNEWS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GBNewsOnline
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gbnewsonline/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gb-n...
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gbnews
Click here for the latest Covid-19 guidance from the World Health Organisation ► https://www.who.int/emergencies/disea...
Click here for the latest NHS information on COVID-19 vaccines
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronav...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.