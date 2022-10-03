Create New Account
Healthcare workers call for a pause to vaccine rollout to healthy children (mirrored)
Mirrored from Youtube channel GBNews at:-

https://youtu.be/dUMfF46aJuQ

'Our new incoming Government and Health Secretary have a wonderful opportunity to stop the damage from continuing to rollercoaster on.'


Professor Angus Dalgleish explains why he believes the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to healthy children should be paused.


