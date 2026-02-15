🎵Electrons are Too Heavy Space is Too Cool

[Intro]



[Long Intro]



[Verse 1]

Magnetic ions scatter, electrons drag along,

Heavy fermions crawling, chemistry feels wrong.

Time-sensitive evolution, the odds stacked high,

Intelligence emerging?

Less than 2.5×10⁻²²— what a surprise.

Planets spin and stars ignite,

But brains are flukes in the cosmic night.



[Chorus]

Electrons are too heavy, the universe is strange

The intelligent life on earth is clearly insane

Maybe we’re all alone in this big universe

Could be a blessing, could be a curse



[Verse 2]

Rare Earth hypothesis claims life’s a scarce design,

Contradictory theories say, “It’s everywhere—but fine.”

Self-destruction looms over every bright star,

We look at the cosmos and think we’re the czar.

Galaxies full of planets, yet here we sit,

Our arrogance glowing while electrons drift.



[Bridge]

So read your journals, maybe SETI will see,

Schrödinger’s cat might just disagree.

We write equations, we predict the fate,

Electrons too heavy, our cleverness… late.

The universe doesn’t notice, doesn’t care,

We build our models like it’s a science fair.



[Verse 3]

Civilizations could flicker, then vanish from the page,

Heavy fermions proving we overestimate.

We ponder existence, debate every law,

Electrons too heavy, intelligence… naw.

Yet somehow we survive, carbon-based and proud,

Not embarrassed to speak our theories out loud.



[Chorus]

Electrons are too heavy, the universe is strange

The intelligent life on earth is clearly insane

Maybe we’re alone, or civilizations fall,

And yet here we are, thinking we know it all.



[Outro]



[End Song]



[End]

