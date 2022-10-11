And We Know 10.8.2022 We CAUGHT em ALL, COMMUNISM in our FACE, HUMA, Witchcraft, Hunter, YU, BLM, GOV…1 Day at a t

LT of And We Know
October 8, 2022
Could we just slow down on the exposure of the deep state? Are they feeling the pain? Are there counterattacks prepared? If Hunter investigation is continued then who is really in control. Huma back, YU was big arrest, Witches are exposed, the BLM movement is in big trouble. Oh.. what a weekend this will be.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1n4enw-10.8.22-we-caught-em-all-communism-in-our-face-huma-witchcraft-hunter-yu-bl.html
