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The most discriminated minority on Earth: White South Africans
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72 views • September 25, 2021
Whites in South Africa only make up 9% of the population. In America where Blacks make up 10% of the population, they are protected as a minority. This is true across the entire Western world. In South Africa however, there are 117 laws and statutes against Whites. White South Africans are unquestionably, the most discriminated minority on the planet.
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My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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