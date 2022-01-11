What The Lord Showed Us About the Endtimes -Part One (Guest Glynda Lomax)

On this episode of the Innocence Redeemed podcast, I was and will be a guest on JPH Radio with Glynda Lomax on a two-part podcast series titled, ‘What the Lord has Showed Us About the End Times.’ Everyone can see our world is turned upside down. Everyone can see nothing is normal, though we all long for normal to return. Everyone can see something is terribly, terribly wrong.What is coming for the people of God in these end times? Will we be caught up in the judgments or will we be spared somehow? Is there any way to be sure of anything any more? What will happen to the unbelieving? On this episode of Just Praise Him Radio, Ray Bergman of Innocence Redeemed joins Glynda for a discussion of what they have each been shown and told about what is fast approaching and what God’s instructions are to His people. Also in this episode, Glynda reveals something the Lord never did before this episode, that happened just before recording. This is part one and a second episode will follow shortly.All links for this podcast may be found at:Visit Just Praise Him Today here: