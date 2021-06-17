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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0958 - Aimee Willard - Teammate speaks at Victim's Rights Run & Walk
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30 views • June 17, 2021
Aimee was driving along the highway, when Bomar, a felon on parole for 2nd° murder who was stalking her, hit her car, causing her to stop. When she got out, he kidnapped her. Her body was found the next day. She was raped, then beaten to death with a tire iron so viciously, she had multiple skull fractures.
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