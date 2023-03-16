RT





March 16, 2023





Newly-released footage from the Pentagon allegedly shows the last moments of the US MQ-9 Reaper drone that went down over the Black Sea. The recording clearly indicates that there was no collision with the Russian Su-27 fighter.





----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ddl56-pentagon-releases-black-sea-drone-incident-footage.html