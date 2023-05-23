Create New Account
The Line Between Good And Evil
The Hard Right View
Published Yesterday

If there is no line between Good and Evil, there is no good and evil. If good and evil are relative concepts, neither one actually exists. But this world has a problem with absolutes. The best it can manage is better and best or better and worse. To conceive of something that is actually evil is beyond secularists. They know, if evil is proven to exist, there must be good also, and the only good we can conceive of is God. 

Keywords
evilgoodapocratics

