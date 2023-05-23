The Line Between Good And Evil

If there is no line between Good and Evil, there
is no good and evil. If good and evil are relative concepts, neither one
actually exists. But this world has a problem with absolutes. The best it can
manage is better and best or better and worse. To conceive of something that is
actually evil is beyond secularists. They know, if evil is proven to exist,
there must be good also, and the only good we can conceive of is God.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.