Uncovering the Truth: 320,000 Missing Children and Trafficking
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
7 months ago

Come Together Media – Ep 6, 9-27-24 – "Not Sending Their Best/Child Trafficking/the State of Our Military"


In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom, we discuss child trafficking, unchecked immigration, the state of our military, and more.


This episode's roundtable consists of:


Glen Baker of Finish This Fight – https://finishthisfight.us


JJ Carrell of This is Treason – https://thisistreason.com


Chelsea Goodell – Volunteer with the Former Feds Group – https://formerfedsgroup.org


Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow - https://rumble.com/c/Intentional


Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com

childrenmilitaryimmigrationtruthmissingchild traffickingjj carrellmike dakkakmic rosadoglenbakerchelsea goodall
