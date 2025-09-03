Ian Carroll: Everything we know so far about last week's tragedy & Tinfoil, Robert Westman's Journal - Ian Carroll, Sept 1, 2025

Cynthia... I am sharing this video from 'Ian Carroll' from YouTube, yesterday September 1, 2025, with full description and link below:

'Everything we know so far about last week's tragedy'.

Last week another tragic school shooting turned the spotlight towards trans people and online satanic grooming gangs. A whole bunch of Ehud Barak's emails are making the rounds online, and Trump is huffing and puffing about war with Venezuela.

I was in the woods the last two weeks, but we're back with another news roundup this week, even if it's a day late.

Link to this video and to Ian Carroll: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGCV2zuZx_c