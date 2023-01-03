Create New Account
Mark Interviewed By Jay Parker On The Center Path - December 1, 2022
What is happening
Published a day ago |
Mark was interviewed by Jay Parker on The Center Path on December 1, 2022. Topics included the current state of Human Consciousness, Mind Control, Eugenics, Dark Occultism, Cosmic Judgement, and much more.

Keywords
freedomchildreneducationmind controlmark passioslaveryhuman consciousnessinformationeugenicsresponsibilityintervieweddark occultism2022jay parkerthe center pathdecember 1cosmic judgement

