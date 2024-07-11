Palestine's ambassador to UK - Our msg to the New British PM & Int'l community to focus on the root causes - mass murder of our children killed by Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestine's ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot: "Those who are doing the mass murder and those who are killing our children are Israel. This is not just the last 9 months, it's a history of 76 years... Our message to the new British Prime Minister and the international community is to focus on the root causes."
Adding:
Escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Zone until the End of 10 July 2024⚡️
🔹In the northern #GazaStrip, fighting continues in several areas of Gaza, with Palestinians reporting airstrikes and high activity of IDF armoured vehicles.
🔹In the central and southern parts of the Enclave, there is relative calm. Israeli troops are conducting engineering work to destroy Hamas infrastructure, but no progress has been observed.
🔹On the border with #Lebanon. the situation remains tense. From time to time, alarms sound in northern #Israel, and artillery and air strikes continue to hit Lebanese villages.
🔹From #Iraq, pro-Iranian formations once again announced UAV launches on #Israeli territory, however, as before, no air defence alarms or explosions were reported.
🔹In the Red Sea Region, #Yemen's Houthis reported several attacks on ships linked to #Israel and the #US, including with ballistic missiles, and the #US coalition announced the destruction of an Ansarallah UAV.