Palestine's ambassador to UK - Our msg to the New British PM & Int'l community to focus on the root causes - mass murder of our children killed by Israel

Palestine's ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot: "Those who are doing the mass murder and those who are killing our children are Israel. This is not just the last 9 months, it's a history of 76 years... Our message to the new British Prime Minister and the international community is to focus on the root causes."

Adding:

Escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Zone until the End of 10 July 2024⚡️

🔹In the northern #GazaStrip, fighting continues in several areas of Gaza, with Palestinians reporting airstrikes and high activity of IDF armoured vehicles.

🔹In the central and southern parts of the Enclave, there is relative calm. Israeli troops are conducting engineering work to destroy Hamas infrastructure, but no progress has been observed.

🔹On the border with #Lebanon. the situation remains tense. From time to time, alarms sound in northern #Israel, and artillery and air strikes continue to hit Lebanese villages.

🔹From #Iraq, pro-Iranian formations once again announced UAV launches on #Israeli territory, however, as before, no air defence alarms or explosions were reported.

🔹In the Red Sea Region, #Yemen's Houthis reported several attacks on ships linked to #Israel and the #US, including with ballistic missiles, and the #US coalition announced the destruction of an Ansarallah UAV.





