(432 Hz music) The Phönixe are flying to the sea reaching the cosmos in e moll
The photo  " umbrella"  stand for our galaxy Milky way and as you know we have allot of problems. The cabal is especially on earth 

(432 Hz music)

Titel: The Phönixe are flying to the sea reaching the cosmos in e moll

Phönixe fliegen über das Meer zum Kosmos mit ZOOM Q 8 Kamera Gitarre "CLASSICA" Micros : TBone SC 140 stereo  ZOOM stereo  Gitarre: Nylon

Mischpult : Behringer Xenyx ohne HB Multieffekt nur Behringer mit 24 bit Multieffekt prozessor Nr 16 ( chorus und Revers)

I am using 432 Hz music inside my peace for healing. All the piece shows the timelines in conection with all our sun system and directly into the crown chacra with making "skalar waves" with 432 Hz i will go into your mind inside your our bodies and all chacras. Its the music of the sun with you and your minds and bodies

E is for our sun and a A for our earth !  

We have different time zones in our Milky way. In the center you have all frequencies and the highest possible lifeforms of our souls. The music can help to contact your inner soul and other souls of cause too. They will destroy the archons. I have contact with them.  In this moment you are one with the universe ! Only with music and inner peace !

