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TOM TRENTO: SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL BIKERS! STURGIS 1....ANTIFA 0
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101 views • July 31, 2021
Watch this short video about the base stupidity of the anti-Police terrorist group, Antifa. Ummm, in the future somebody tell them to use a little more sense when they plan their "takeover" of the United States. Antifa may want to NOT go where there are 300,000 motorcycle bikers!
BUT for the cops, that Antifa HATES, these idiots would have received about 200 new tattoos!
The irony of ironies...
VOTE ON NOVEMBER 3, 2020
#MakeAmericaTHINKAgain #Vote2020 #VoteIntelligently
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BUT for the cops, that Antifa HATES, these idiots would have received about 200 new tattoos!
The irony of ironies...
VOTE ON NOVEMBER 3, 2020
#MakeAmericaTHINKAgain #Vote2020 #VoteIntelligently
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://www.theunitedwest.org/donate/
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
America… CHECK THIS OUT: https://www.armyfortrump.com/
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunitedwest
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwtheunitedwestorg/
Contact: [email protected]
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