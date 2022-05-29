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GOD SAYS FOCUS ONLY ON THIS Urgent Message From God 💌 God's Message For You Today 💌 God Helps
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52 views • May 29, 2022
Ready to Meet Your Soulmate this Year.?
Hey ,
I may have a strange intuition about you.
An eerie feeling that your love life could change for good this year.
A sense that your wishes to find your soulmate are about to manifest themselves this year.
And it will happen so suddenly…
So differently from what you have imagined…
That you’ll need months to process what just happened.
But you need to be prepared.
You need to recognize the one when your souls cross paths.
Because meetings like this happen once in a lifetime.
The ones who capture the moment…
Are blessed with eternal love, spiritual fulfilment and boundless joy.
But the ones who miss their chance…
Wither away… lonely and forgotten.
I’m sending you this urgent message because I can help you avoid that.
How?
By giving you a realistic and accurate sketch of your true soulmate.
A sketch that will help you identify the one you’re meant to be with, so you don’t let them pass you by.
I’ll enter a state of deep trance and “talk” to the universe to give you…
A photorealistic drawing of your perfect match.
A detailed description of their personal characteristics.
And a description of how and when you’ll get acquainted.
Many were completely shocked to see that their ideal partner looked exactly like the sketch they had.
Like Maria from Brazil, who told me…
“I made a new years resolution to finally find my soulmate and settle down. But I wasn’t really sure how to do it. Swiping on Tinder and Bumble just wasn’t getting me anywhere.
So I decided to have my perfect match sketched out for me.
I got a great sketch and prediction of how we’ll meet. Dancing lessons. Then I forgot about it.
A couple of months later I was shocked when I saw him at my salsa class.
The sketch I had gave me the courage and confidence I needed to make things happen.
Now we’re happily married and looking forward to our first child.
Can’t thank you enough!
Maria H.”
Don’t let love pass you,
[https://helptips4u.com/soulmate-sketch/ ] Get your drawing before you miss out on the most pivotal moment of your love life this year.
GOD SAYS "FOCUS ONLY ON THIS" Urgent Message From God 💌 God's Message For You Today 💌 God Helps
#Godmessage #godhelps #lordjesus #JesusChrist #Christianmotivation #Bible #Jesus
Listen To What Lord Jesus wants to Say To You Today. A Message From God, A message From Jesus, A Motivational Message From Heavenly Father, To You Especially.
(Bible Inspired)
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32. The Lord Helps ALL MUSIC BY THE WONDERFUL KEYS OF MOON
Hey ,
I may have a strange intuition about you.
An eerie feeling that your love life could change for good this year.
A sense that your wishes to find your soulmate are about to manifest themselves this year.
And it will happen so suddenly…
So differently from what you have imagined…
That you’ll need months to process what just happened.
But you need to be prepared.
You need to recognize the one when your souls cross paths.
Because meetings like this happen once in a lifetime.
The ones who capture the moment…
Are blessed with eternal love, spiritual fulfilment and boundless joy.
But the ones who miss their chance…
Wither away… lonely and forgotten.
I’m sending you this urgent message because I can help you avoid that.
How?
By giving you a realistic and accurate sketch of your true soulmate.
A sketch that will help you identify the one you’re meant to be with, so you don’t let them pass you by.
I’ll enter a state of deep trance and “talk” to the universe to give you…
A photorealistic drawing of your perfect match.
A detailed description of their personal characteristics.
And a description of how and when you’ll get acquainted.
Many were completely shocked to see that their ideal partner looked exactly like the sketch they had.
Like Maria from Brazil, who told me…
“I made a new years resolution to finally find my soulmate and settle down. But I wasn’t really sure how to do it. Swiping on Tinder and Bumble just wasn’t getting me anywhere.
So I decided to have my perfect match sketched out for me.
I got a great sketch and prediction of how we’ll meet. Dancing lessons. Then I forgot about it.
A couple of months later I was shocked when I saw him at my salsa class.
The sketch I had gave me the courage and confidence I needed to make things happen.
Now we’re happily married and looking forward to our first child.
Can’t thank you enough!
Maria H.”
Don’t let love pass you,
[https://helptips4u.com/soulmate-sketch/ ] Get your drawing before you miss out on the most pivotal moment of your love life this year.
GOD SAYS "FOCUS ONLY ON THIS" Urgent Message From God 💌 God's Message For You Today 💌 God Helps
#Godmessage #godhelps #lordjesus #JesusChrist #Christianmotivation #Bible #Jesus
Listen To What Lord Jesus wants to Say To You Today. A Message From God, A message From Jesus, A Motivational Message From Heavenly Father, To You Especially.
(Bible Inspired)
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
This Video Includes All These Searches 👇
1. God message for me today
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32. The Lord Helps ALL MUSIC BY THE WONDERFUL KEYS OF MOON
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