© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 20, 2022 Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner (TheLiberationStation.com) & guest, Dr. Jared Roscoe, Chiropractic Physician (NewEraMedicalCenter.com),
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • April 07, 2022
March 20, 2022 Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner (http://TheLiberationStation.com) & guest, Dr. Jared Roscoe, Chiropractic Physician (http://NewEraMedicalCenter.com), on Republic Broadcasting Network (http://RepublicBroadcasting.org), Sundays, 10 AM - noon CST (11 AM - 1 PM EST)
Live streamed at https://fb.watch/cdm61dR9iD
═════════════════════════════════════
Dr. Roscoe returns after his first appearance on the show, March 13, 2022: https://fb.watch/cdmigMWp0R
Dr. Roscoe covers nutrition and therapies like oxygen (ozone via EBO2 blood purification), stem cells, NovoTHOR photobiomodulation (PBM) light, Hugo PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field), and NAD+, plus vaccine shedding/spike transmission, mechanisms of injury, how to get well and recover from chronic (long-haul) COVID, and what to do if injected.
Dr. Roscoe was formally trained as a Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine by the finest institution in the world, Palmer University. He graduated from their prestigious Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine program with Research Honors, awarded for his original contributions to the advancement of integrative and holistic healthcare in the field of research. He was selected from a national candidate pool to be the first ever Chiropractic Physician to practice for the United States Government in their flagship hospital, Walter Reed Bethesda/Ft. Belvoir. Here, he was the personal physician to many of the president's cabinet members. He has practiced abroad in India and the Netherlands, donating his time to help those without access to proper healthcare. He has also completed the majority of his Medical Doctorate and is currently working through a research elective with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
He has extensive training in functional Medicine, anti-aging medicine, and the proper practice of integrative medicine. His practice, New Era Medical (NewEricaMedicalCenter.com), is a destination healthcare center for people from many countries and is one of the leaders in the field of cutting edge integrative therapies. Dr. Roscoe has done several national radio interviews to audiences numbering in the hundreds of thousands, and was invited to present at the Royal Society of Medicine in London for his unprecedented results with a novel form of oxygen therapy and its application to cancer and Diabetes. He is an advocate for health freedom and the right to choose one's own healthcare.
═════════════════════════════════════
Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner (TheLiberationStation.com) is live 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST on Republic Broadcasting Network (RepublicBroadcasting.org).
Watch and listen live:
► All RBN listening options: https://RepublicBroadcasting.org/listen-live
► More listening and viewing options are on the Listen/Archives Page at http://TheLiberationStation.com/ListenArchives
► http://facebook.com/WeAreChange.Tampa
► Best quality audio is archived soon after the show at http://RepublicBroadcastingArchives.org/category/Chris-Steiner
Call in:
► 512-248-8252
► Toll free at 800-313-9443
Please help keep the show going and back on the TAN Talk Network (TanTalk1340.com) of six Florida stations by donating at http://Patreon.com/LiberationStation or http://GiveSendGo.com/liberationstation for a healthier, more peaceful future.
Live streamed at https://fb.watch/cdm61dR9iD
═════════════════════════════════════
Dr. Roscoe returns after his first appearance on the show, March 13, 2022: https://fb.watch/cdmigMWp0R
Dr. Roscoe covers nutrition and therapies like oxygen (ozone via EBO2 blood purification), stem cells, NovoTHOR photobiomodulation (PBM) light, Hugo PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field), and NAD+, plus vaccine shedding/spike transmission, mechanisms of injury, how to get well and recover from chronic (long-haul) COVID, and what to do if injected.
Dr. Roscoe was formally trained as a Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine by the finest institution in the world, Palmer University. He graduated from their prestigious Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine program with Research Honors, awarded for his original contributions to the advancement of integrative and holistic healthcare in the field of research. He was selected from a national candidate pool to be the first ever Chiropractic Physician to practice for the United States Government in their flagship hospital, Walter Reed Bethesda/Ft. Belvoir. Here, he was the personal physician to many of the president's cabinet members. He has practiced abroad in India and the Netherlands, donating his time to help those without access to proper healthcare. He has also completed the majority of his Medical Doctorate and is currently working through a research elective with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
He has extensive training in functional Medicine, anti-aging medicine, and the proper practice of integrative medicine. His practice, New Era Medical (NewEricaMedicalCenter.com), is a destination healthcare center for people from many countries and is one of the leaders in the field of cutting edge integrative therapies. Dr. Roscoe has done several national radio interviews to audiences numbering in the hundreds of thousands, and was invited to present at the Royal Society of Medicine in London for his unprecedented results with a novel form of oxygen therapy and its application to cancer and Diabetes. He is an advocate for health freedom and the right to choose one's own healthcare.
═════════════════════════════════════
Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner (TheLiberationStation.com) is live 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST on Republic Broadcasting Network (RepublicBroadcasting.org).
Watch and listen live:
► All RBN listening options: https://RepublicBroadcasting.org/listen-live
► More listening and viewing options are on the Listen/Archives Page at http://TheLiberationStation.com/ListenArchives
► http://facebook.com/WeAreChange.Tampa
► Best quality audio is archived soon after the show at http://RepublicBroadcastingArchives.org/category/Chris-Steiner
Call in:
► 512-248-8252
► Toll free at 800-313-9443
Please help keep the show going and back on the TAN Talk Network (TanTalk1340.com) of six Florida stations by donating at http://Patreon.com/LiberationStation or http://GiveSendGo.com/liberationstation for a healthier, more peaceful future.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.