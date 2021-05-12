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The Age Of Bio Terror Beckons
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0 view • May 12, 2021
Bio warfare is becoming the new normal. What the world endured over the past year was just the beginning. Chinese documents reveal a sinister plan to use bio weapons to acheive the Chinese Communist goals of a New World Order. Chinese President XI is the most powerful and influential person on Planet Earth. There is no time left to squabble amongst ourselves. All Americans must come together and prepare for what is coming before it is taken from us and we all experience modern day slavery and genocide.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609986328b086f1d34e56b1b
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609986328b086f1d34e56b1b
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