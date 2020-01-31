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Coronavirus Update: World Health Organization Declares Global Health Emergency
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19 views • January 31, 2020
Savanah Hernandez and Harrison Smith discuss the breaking news about WHO declaring a global health Emergency due to the spread of Coronavirus. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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